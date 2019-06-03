For All Mankind trailer gives us our first look at Apple's future TV show

When Apple announced that its new Apple TV+ service would be hosting Apple Originals - shows that it is commissioning - there were a lot of announcements, but not so many trailers.

That's been corrected, with Tim Cook introducing the trailer to For All Mankind at the opening of the WWDC - Apple's developer conference - which opened on 3 June.

For All Mankind reinterprets the space race with interesting results. It comes from Ronald D Moore of Battlestar Galactica and Star Trek fame, with a cool retro vibe but pulling in one some classic sci-fi vibes. The cast includes Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones and Jodi Balfour and it will tell the story from the perspective of the NASA astronauts and engineers.

It was a trailer worth waiting for, because as a showcase for what you might be able to get from Apple Originals, it's pretty compelling: it looks like a quality show.

What's still missing is the exact details of how much, when and where you'll be able to access Apple's new TV content. Sure, we know it will be a channel in the newly-designed Apple TV app - available on Apple devices and on some TVs (like those from Samsung and LG) - but there's still a lot we need to know about Apple's future service.

With all that said, it's now all a lot more exciting: For All Mankind looks like a show worth paying for and we can't wait to see what the other Apple Original shows look like. And, of course, how much it's going to cost us.