Apple has detailed a few new features coming to Apple TV through a tvOS update, and one is bound to please those who use it for gaming.

Rather than just standard Bluetooth controllers, Apple TV 4K (and the 1080p model) will gain support for both the Xbox One and PS4 DualShock controllers.

This is big news, considering support for them has never been available before. Neither can be used with an iOS device, so adding compatibility to Apple TV means some of the bigger games will be more playable than ever. And, it will be useful come the launch of Apple Arcade later this year.

Apple is yet to reveal whether connection can be made wirelessly or whether both controllers will need to be plugged in through USB. We'd prefer the former, but wired connection isn't the end of the world.

Other features coming with the new tvOS update include profiles for different family members.

Multi-user support, as it is called, allows for different, easily switchable profiles to be set-up for all users of the Apple TV box. Each family member can then have his or her own recommended shows and music front and centre of the homescreen.

By doing it at the menu screen level, it can tailor your viewing and listening tastes without another person's choices impacting on them.