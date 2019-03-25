Apple has shown off its new Apple TV app and TV+ streaming service, and it's making them available across a wide range of platforms.

The new Apple TV app is integrating with third-party subscriptions, allowing you to sign up for add-on channels directly within the app, thanks to a new Apple TV Channels feature. Apple said it's partnering with Showtime, HBO, Epix, CBS All Access, and more. So, you'll subscribe to these add-on channels through the app and use your iTunes account for all payments and billing.

Other partners named include Starz, Nickelodeon, Mubi, The History Channel Vault, Comedy Central Now, Spectrum, DirecTV, Optimum, Hulu, PlayStation Vue, FuboTV, and more - all accessible through the Apple TV app. As Apple put it, you'll pay for what you want, and access it on-demand and ad-free through one app. You can share with members in your family, too.

The Apple TV app has been redesigned, too, with some machine learning sprinkled on top. The “Watch Now” tab, for instance, can now tell what you want to watch next. There are also redesigned tabs for Movies, TV Shows, Sports, Kids, and Library. Apple is putting a big focus on helping you find stuff to watch. You can swipe between TV shows and add them to your “Up Next” list.

Apple TV Channels and the all-new TV app will be available in May on Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, and the Mac. The new TV app is also coming to LG, Sony, Samsung, and Vizio smart televisions, as well as Roku and Fire TV devices. It will be available in over 100 countries.

Lastly, after months of rumours, Apple announced its new slate of original content that will be part of a new subscription service called Apple TV+.

Apple CEO Tim Cook invited on stage Jamie Ehrlicht and Zack Van Amburg - two former Sony Television executives it hired - who introduced a promo video starring JJ Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Ron Howard, Sofia Coppola, Steven Spielberg, and more. Following the video, Steven Spielberg came on stage to discuss Amazing Stories, an original series he is working on for Apple.

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell later also came onstage to discuss their original TV series for Apple, which is called The Morning Show. Next, we saw Jason Momoa and Tina Lifford discuss their new See series. The biggest moment came last when Oprah announced her two new documentaries she's making - including one about sexual harassment, called Toxic Labor.

Apple TV+ will launch sometime this autumn with all these original shows and more. Apple said it will be available in the new Apple TV app, which will be brought to a wider range of platforms such as Roku and Fire TV devices.

A price for the streaming service hasn't been announced.

