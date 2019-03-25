According to the Wall Street Journal's sources, Apple's TV subscription service - due to launch imminently - will feature content from HBO, Starz and Showtime, and it could also launch on other manufacturers' hardware, like Roku.

When Apple unveils its plans at the special event on Monday, 25 March, it's expected to show sneak peaks at its own original content, which it intends to mix with content from others, in an alternative to cable tv.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has been in talks for some time, and has purportedly spent $1 billion on its own content as well as bringing in talent like Reese Witherspoon and J.J. Abrams to help develop them.

All of this new original TV will be available through a brand new dedicated app, which will also show the content from the likes of HBO and Showtime. And this new app could be available on multiple devices, from multiple manufacturers. One of those is Roku, if the recent report holds true.

Roku and Apple are rumoured to be in discussion about bringing the new TV app and services on to the popular streaming sticks. Smart TV makers are also in the mix, which isn't entirely surprising.

Apple laid the foundation for this move during CES in January, where it announced a number of big name TV manufacturers would have AirPlay support this year, as well as the ability to play iTunes content.

While it was initially rumoured that the original content would be available for free to Apple device users, it's now expected the company will offer it for a monthly subscription fee. It also seems that if you want access to content from HBO, or one of the other production companies, you'll be able to pick and choose individual subscriptions for around $9.99 per month.

In addition to the TV subscription plans, Apple is also planning to revamp its news efforts, offering a premium tier subscription with access to over 200 magazine and news titles. Those include People, WSJ, Bon Apetit and Glamour, as well as a number of other newspaper and magazine titles.

Apple is expected to announced its new move into content and services at its dedicated "Show Time" event on Monday, 25 March, where it will go into more detail on what's included in the new services, and how much it'll cost.