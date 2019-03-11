Apple sends out invites for 25 March event, video streaming service expected

Apple has sent out invitations for a special event to be held on 25 March in at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.

Rumours had predicted the announcement - saying that it wouldn't feature any hardware - and the invitation points towards Apple's long-expected video streaming service, as it doubles-down on content.

The event is scheduled for 25 March 2019 and it will be starting at 10am in Cupertino

Cupertino - 10:00 PDT

New York - 13:00 EDT

London - 17:00 GMT

Berlin - 18:00 CET

Mumbai - 22:30 IST

Tokyo - 02:00 JST +1

There's been no announcement as to whether you'll be able to watch the event online, but previous events have been live streamed. Often this is via the Apple webpage or the Apple Events app for Apple TV or or on iTunes.

We will update as soon as we have confirmation.

We've been tracking the rumours surrounding Apple's TV service over the past few years, as the company has hired TV talent, commissioned shows and moved to support more hardware - like adding AirPlay 2 support for major TV brands - and the invitation now makes it almost certain that the service will be announced in March.

At the moment we suspect that it will only be a US launch; we've heard little information from the UK side and it wouldn't be unheard of to roll-out in the US before looking to shift it to other regions. It has been previously said that Hollywood stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and JJ Abrams, will attend.

There's also been talk that Apple will be launching a news service, allowing subscriptions to services that might normally be behind a paywall. While little has been officially confirmed, Tim Apple did previously confirm to investors that new services were coming in 2019.

With hardware sales slowing, it's long been expected that Apple will push content services harder to drive forward profitability. Having made gains through Apple Music, it looks like a subscription approach to TV and movies is Apple's next big move.