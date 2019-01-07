Apple is working with multiple manufacturers to bring AirPlay 2 support to smart TVs, not just Samsung as reported yesterday.

Samsung announced that its 2018 and 2019 televisions will get AirPlay 2 compatibility in 190 countries, which will be delivered through a firmware update in the spring. Now it has emerged that other TV makers will be following suit.

On the AirPlay page on Apple's website, it states that AirPlay 2 support is coming to sets from multiple manufacturers: "Leading TV manufacturers are integrating AirPlay 2 directly into their TVs, so now you can effortlessly share or mirror almost anything from your iOS device or Mac directly to your AirPlay 2–enabled smart TV," a new section reads.

"You can even play music on the TV and sync it with other AirPlay 2–compatible speakers anywhere in your home."

The names of the manufacturers are yet to be revealed, but we would be surprised if the usual suspects weren't included. LG, Sony and Panasonic, maybe Philips, would be our guess.

Considering CES 2019 gets underway with the media day today, we're sure to find out soon.

We might also find out if other manufacturers will get the iTunes Movies and TV Shows app coming to Samsung smart TVs at the same time. We certainly hope so.