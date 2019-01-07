Apple and Samsung have announced they are bringing iTunes to the Korean company's 2018 and 2019 TV range in a move that will see Apple offer its iTunes movies on millions of televisions around the world.

The move has got the Apple faithful in a tizzy about what that means and whether it's a good move, but also why Apple has made the decision to share its services on hardware that isn't made by the Californian company.

It's not a new trick though. Apple has shared its software with others before - but with mixed results. HTC was once able to access iTunes on the Mac and PC enabling people to "side load" music on to their phones. Way before that Apple teamed up with Motorola to launch a phone - before the iPhone launched - that could hold 100 tracks.

That partnership didn't go the way Apple wanted it and the collaboration dissolved, but not before Apple learned enough to implement changes ahead of the iPhone launch.

This time the move is about Apple fast-tracking its goal to launch a TV and movie subscription service to compete with Netflix, Disney, and others.

How do you gain maximum penetration in a market quickly? Easy, you need to be available on as many devices as you can be. A deal with Samsung, the number one TV maker across the globe, certainly enables Apple to do just that.

But why not just use the Apple TV set top box to achieve the same goal? We're sure that the 4K set-top box will be part of the plan, but having treated Apple TV as a self-professed "hobby" for so many years, the market penetration Apple needs to make this a success just isn't there in what has fast become a tough and competitive market.

Apple has to battle two fronts, on the hardware makers like Roku, Sky, and Amazon, and on the software and services front - against streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. If Apple is to succeed it needs as many "eyeballs" in front of the TV as possible. So the Samsung deal is sure to be the first of many with TV manufacturers. Expect LG, Sony, Panasonic, and others to come on board.

Take Netflix for example. It planned to spend over $13bn in 2018 on content and is able to justify that number because of the sheer number of subscribers that can watch any given show at any time.

It's got those huge subscriber numbers (in the tens of millions) because it's on virtually every device that has a screen, built in from the start or downloadable through an app store. If Apple is to compete on those terms, it will need follow the same game plan.

The Samsung partnership is a very clever and calculated move that will ensure Apple has maximum reach into the market ahead of a subscription service launch.

The only worry Apple has is to make sure that the lessons learned with Motorola in the past aren't forgotten here 14 years later.