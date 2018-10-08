Apple TV could soon become your BT pay TV box of choice

Apple is reportedly thinking about new ways to get you to buy an Apple TV in the UK, likely because it's prepping a TV subscription service.

According to a report from The Telegraph, the company is in discussions with UK telecom provider BT and its subsidiary EE regarding a new plan in which BT would distribute Apple TV devices to EE broadband customers

Those customers would not only be given the option to purchase an Apple TV, but then the actual unit will come with BT’s pay-TV channel apps, including BT Sport.

Apple is in "early discussions" at this point. It's been suggested that Apple is interested in EE because of its young demographic. But, remember, Apple has had a similar agreements with Swiss telecom Salt, Verizon in the US for 5G customers, and AT&T for DirecTV Now customers.

Apple does this in order to bolster hardware sales and to maybe shore up friendships with the operators.

It is, after all, reportedly developing a TV service. To date, Apple has green-lit several shows but has yet to air them. You can read all about those upcoming shows here. Apple is probably trying to expand its footprint globally, especially if it plans to launch a Netflix-like service for the Apple TV.