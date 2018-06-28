Apple may be looking to one day offer customers a single subscription-based package comprising TV, music and news content, according to a report from The Information.

Citing sources with knowledge of Apple's plans, the report adds further weight to another report posted by Bloomberg earlier this year, that says Apple will launch a subscription-based news service following its acquisition of Texture. The Information goes on to say that Apple will eventually bundle this service with Apple Music and a TV-streaming service that may launch in March 2019.

Apple was for some time rumoured to be getting into the TV game, and those plans are now full-speed ahead after the tech giant invested some $1 billion ordering several shows from various Hollywood studios, many of which are going into production very soon. The TV, news and Apple Music services will all be available to subscribe to on an individual basis, and at the moment it's not clear when the bundle option would become available or how much it could cost.

The Information's sources said: "It isn't clear if Apple would roll out some of its original programming for free initially and then bundle it with the other services, the people said. The discussions at Apple are still ongoing about what the subscription service ultimately will look like and could change."