  Apple just made its Carpool Karaoke show free to watch via TV App

Apple has a new TV show, called Carpool Karaoke: The Series, that you can now watch - absolutely for free.

The television show is accessible via Apple's TV app, according to a new trailer the company shared on its YouTube channel. Free episodes of the show will be available from 11 May at 6pm PST. This should be welcomed news for those of you who don't have an Apple Music subscription, a paid service that you can read all about from here. Previously, the show was limited to subscribers who paid $9.99 a month for Apple Music.

Apple's TV app can be used on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV - even if you don't have an Apple Music subscription. To learn more about the app and how it works, check out Pocket-lint's guide here. Apple said it plans to release new free episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series each Friday, so, unfortunately, you will not be able to binge-watch the entire series, which is based on the popular late-night segment, at once.

The Late Late Show With James Corden invented Carpool Karaoke, in which different celebrities ride in a car and sing popular songs together. Apple has released 19 episodes of its TV version thus far. We've rounded-up a full list of Apple's original programming here.