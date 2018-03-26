Apple is investing $1 billion in original programming, will begin streaming next March

Apple has been said to be investing heavily in original programming for some time now, but we haven't seen much in the way of content appearing on the company's Apple Music streaming service.

There's Planet of the Apps and Carpool Karaoke, but they hardly worry the likes of Netflix and Amazon, who invest billions and billions on original films and TV shows.

That could all be set to change, as a report from The New York Times claims Apple is changing its tune and has already invested around $1 billion in original programming, with the aim to begin streaming it from March 2019.

12 projects are said to have been bought by Apple, with nine of them having already been given the green-light to begin production and on paper at least, they could be successful, as some big name are involved. Content that has been given the approval includes Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories anthology series, with the Hollywood director taking the helm; a psychological thriller directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

There's also a TV drama series from Damien Chazelle, the director of the La La Land; and an as yet untitled morning show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Hollywood a-listers Octavia Spencer and Kristen Wiig are also believed to have been signed onto projects, but they're as yet unknown.

Big names and heavy investment doesn't always equal big success, but it's good to see Apple opening up its wallet in the pursuit of fresh, exciting content.