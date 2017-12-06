Apple TV gets Amazon Prime Video app at last, Mr Robot here we come

The latest 4K HDR-enabled Apple TV is one of the best media streaming boxes around, but it’s been lacking something important since the day it launched: Amazon Prime Video.

The Apple TV series has pretty-much always featured Netflix, on its many iterations, but never before has it offered access to the Amazon Prime Video service.

It has now though. You can download the Amazon Prime Video tvOS application from the Apple TV App Store on your box. It works on Apple TV models from the 3rd generation and up.

The app comes just in time for the launch of the second series of The Grand Tour – the car-related TV show starring ex-Top Gear presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. It starts on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 8 December and will run for 13 episodes in total, with one added to the streaming platform each subsequent Friday.

Other big Amazon TV show exclusives include Mr Robot, Transparent and the excellent Vikings, which also returns for a brand new season very soon.

Amazon Prime membership costs £79 a year and includes many other benefits, including one-day and even same-day delivery on many thousands of products available on Amazon.co.uk. Alternatively, you can opt to subscribe just to Amazon Prime Video for £5.99 a month.

The 4K Apple TV costs £179 for a 32GB model, £199 for a version with 64GB of storage.