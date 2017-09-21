Apple TV 4K: The full list of 4K HDR and Dolby Vision movies on iTunes

Apple has started to add 4K HDR movies on iTunes, with Dolby Vision where possible. Apple TV 4K will go on sale tomorrow, 22 September, but you can still order your 4K content in advance.
If you open iTunes on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac, PC or even a non-4K Apple TV, you can see supported films listed with 4K, 4K HDR, or 4K Dolby Vision. You will also notice that films in your existing library, where a 4K version is also available, have been upgraded for free.
Apple has also made good on the promise of keeping 4K movies down in price. They are the same price as the HD editions. The 4K HDR version of Logan, for example, is £9.99 to buy - considerably cheaper than the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray of the same movie.
It is £4.49 to rent.
Here then is a list of all the confirmed movies so far. We'll update this list as more become available.
There are also some movies available in the US that currently aren't in the UK.
Confirmed list of 4K HDR films on iTunes
Some of these are 4K, some are in 4K HDR and some 4K with Dolby Vision. We've marked which formats where possible.
If your TV doesn't support Dolby Vision, they will play in conventional HDR we understand. If your TV doesn't support HDR, you will still get 4K resolution.
- Alien: Covenant (4K HDR)
- Allied (4K Dolby Vision)
- American Sniper (4K Dolby Vision)
- Annabelle (4K Dolby Vision)
- Argo (4K Dolby Vision)
- Bad Roomies (4K)
- Batman and Harley Quinn (4K)
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (4K Dolby Vision)
- Collateral Beauty (4K Dolby Vision)
- Creed (4K Dolby Vision)
- Deadpool (4K)
- Entourage (4K Dolby Vision)
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (4K Dolby Vision)
- Fences (4K Dolby Vision)
- Focus (4K Dolby Vision)
- Get Hard (4K Dolby Vision)
- Ghost in the Shell (4K Dolby Vision)
- Goodfellas (4K Dolby Vision)
- Hercules (4K)
- How to Be Single (4K Dolby Vision)
- I Am Legend (4K Dolby Vision)
- Ice Age: Collision Course (4K HDR)
- In the Heart of the Sea (4K Dolby Vision)
- Independence Day (4K HDR)
- Into the Storm (4K Dolby Vision)
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (4K Dolby Vision)
- Jupiter Ascending (4K Dolby Vision)
- Keanu (4K Dolby Vision)
- Kingsman: The Secret Service (4K HDR)
- Kong: Skull Island (4K Dolby Vision)
- Life of Pi (4K)
- Lights Out (4K Dolby Vision)
- Live By Night (4K Dolby Vision)
- Logan (4K HDR)
- Mad Max: Fury Road (4K Dolby Vision)
- Magic Mike XXL (4K Dolby Vision)
- Man of Steel (4K Dolby Vision)
- Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (4K)
- Me Before You (4K Dolby Vision)
- Monster Trucks (4K Dolby Vision)
- Our Brand is Crisis (4K Dolby Vision)
- Pacific Rim (4K Dolby Vision)
- Pan (4K Dolby Vision)
- Point Break (4K Dolby Vision)
- Run All Night (4K Dolby Vision)
- San Andreas (4K Dolby Vision)
- Sherlock Holmes (4K Dolby Vision)
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (4K Dolby Vision)
- Star Trek (4K Dolby Vision)
- Star Trek Beyond (4K Dolby Vision)
- Storks (4K Dolby Vision)
- Sucker Punch (4K Dolby Vision)
- Suicide Squad (4K Dolby Vision)
- Sully: Miracle on the Hudson (4K)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (4K Dolby Vision)
- Terminator Genisys (4K Dolby Vision)
- The Accountant (4K)
- The Conjuring (4K Dolby Vision)
- The Fourth Phase (4K)
- The Gallows (4K Dolby Vision)
- The Hangover (4K Dolby Vision)
- The Intern (4K Dolby Vision)
- The Legend of Tarzan (4K Dolby Vision)
- The Lego Batman Movie (4K Dolby Vision)
- The Magnificent Seven (4K Dolby Vision)
- The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (4K Dolby Vision)
- The Martian (4K HDR)
- The Maze Runner (4K HDR)
- The Town (4K Dolby Vision)
- Unforgiven (4K Dolby Vision)
- Vacation (4K Dolby Vision)
- View from a Blue Moon (4K)
- War Dogs (4K Dolby Vision)
- We Are Blood (4K)
- Wonder Woman (4K Dolby Vision)
- xXx: Return of Xander Cage (4K Dolby Vision)
If you find any others on iTunes we've not listed already, please let us know in the comments below.