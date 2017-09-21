Apple TV 4K: The full list of 4K HDR and Dolby Vision movies on iTunes

Apple has started to add 4K HDR movies on iTunes, with Dolby Vision where possible. Apple TV 4K will go on sale tomorrow, 22 September, but you can still order your 4K content in advance.

If you open iTunes on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac, PC or even a non-4K Apple TV, you can see supported films listed with 4K, 4K HDR, or 4K Dolby Vision. You will also notice that films in your existing library, where a 4K version is also available, have been upgraded for free.

Apple has also made good on the promise of keeping 4K movies down in price. They are the same price as the HD editions. The 4K HDR version of Logan, for example, is £9.99 to buy - considerably cheaper than the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray of the same movie.

It is £4.49 to rent.

Here then is a list of all the confirmed movies so far. We'll update this list as more become available.

There are also some movies available in the US that currently aren't in the UK.

Some of these are 4K, some are in 4K HDR and some 4K with Dolby Vision. We've marked which formats where possible.

If your TV doesn't support Dolby Vision, they will play in conventional HDR we understand. If your TV doesn't support HDR, you will still get 4K resolution.

If you find any others on iTunes we've not listed already, please let us know in the comments below.