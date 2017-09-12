Apple TV 4K announced: Ultra high definition, HDR and more

Apple has announced a new version of Apple TV with 4K and HDR video.

The Apple TV 4K finally embraces 2160p video resolutions from streaming services, as well as UHD content through iTunes - including Spider-Man Homecoming, as shown during the launch event.

It also plays 4K video content shot on the company's new iPhones. All made possible through the A10X Fusion processing chip - as found in the latest iPad Pro models.

The 2016 Apple TV runs on the A8 chip, which is more than likely why it was restricted to 1080p even when rivals were embracing ultra high definition. The new version is twice as fast, with four times faster graphics.

Perhaps the most exciting revelation though is that the 2017 Apple TV 4K supports high dynamic range visuals on its own iTunes content, as well as Amazon Video and Netflix.

What's more, Apple revealed that 4K HDR movies on iTunes will cost the same as the HD versions. And any compatible films you have in your library already will be upgraded to 4K.

The new model will sell alongside the existing HD box, priced slightly higher.

The 32GB version of the current model will be $149, while the Apple TV 4K will cost $179 for the 32GB version, $199 for 64GB.

It'll be available for pre-order from 15 September and will ship from 22 September.