Apple still hasn't given up the idea of offering its own pay TV service

For years, Apple has been trying to develop a pay TV service.

Several reports going back to 2009 have claimed Apple is getting ready to launch a subscription-based streaming TV service that would offer around 25 channels, DVR, and live-programming. It'd cost between $30 to $40 per month and be available on iPad, iPhone, and Apple TV. However, according to a new report from Recode, Apple has resorted to considering a premium TV bundle that consists of three channels.

The bundle will combine HBO, Showtime, and Starz - three channels that cord cutters can already access individually for $15, $11, and $9 a month, respectively. But Apple wants to roll them into a single package that it would market as a standalone product for Apple TV and iOS devices. A deal is not yet in place, and it's currently not known if Apple is trying to offer the bundle with a price discount.

In other words, there's no word if the bundle would cost the $35 per month it already costs to subscribe to each network individually. We can't imagine the networks agreeing to that, considering other networks aren't willing to make concessions and have stalled on past negotiations (to the point where Apple has suggested it's no longer trying to offer a channel service over the internet).

Also, networks like Dish and even Sony's PlayStation have already delved into the web TV space, so Apple is facing obstacles on all sides.