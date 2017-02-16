Apple TV 2017 will be 4K, maybe HDR too

Apple is said to be working on a new Apple TV set-top-box, possibly even for release later this year, as sales of the current generation device are reportedly slowing.

Part of the reason given is that, while competitors embraced the 4K Ultra HD revolution, the Apple TV launched with a maximum 1080p output. And considering it is more expensive than the Amazon Fire TV or, in the US, the Roku 4K boxes, it put the device at a distinct disadvantage.

Now sources have revealed Apple is looking to rectify that error in judgement. There are claims that 4K Apple TV is in development, and the fifth generation box could even embrace high dynamic range (HDR) pictures.

Bloomberg writes that information comes from "people familiar with the plans". They state that the box, codenamed J105, will be capable of streaming 4K video in "more vivid colours". That could well be HDR.

The leaked information is backed up by the fact that Apple recently hired Timothy Twerdhal, formerly the head of Amazon's Fire TV unit. Amazon was one of the first to embrace 4K with its streamer, and it's still one of the best devices on the market.

Who knows, maybe we'll find out a bit more during WWDC in June, with the start date of 5 June revealed today? Let's hope so.