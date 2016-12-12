  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Apple TV news

Watch first run cinema releases on Apple TV? Steve Jobs predicted it six years ago

|
Pocket-lint Watch first run cinema releases on Apple TV? Steve Jobs predicted it six years ago
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

- Rent films while they're still in the theater

- Will carry high rental fees

Last week, Apple was reported to be in talks with major movie studios to bring first run cinema releases to iTunes, to be rented and watched in the home and on its mobile devices.

Bloomberg claimed that 21st Century Fox, Warner Bros and Universal Pictures were all looking to offer "high-priced" rentals of new movies soon after their theatrical release dates, something that was previously prohibited to preserve box office take.

Apple's iTunes service was one service said to be under consideration.

This is not a new idea, however. Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs touted the idea six years ago. He talked about the possibility of watching a first-run movie during a discussion at the D8 conference in 2010.

"[I] think that there’s going to be a way to watch a first-run movie at home before it comes out on DVD if you’re willing to spend a bunch of money," he told Walt Mossberg in an on-stage interview.

Apple isn't the only company looking to offer movies for streaming prior to their DVD and Blu-ray release. Ex-Facebook and Napster director Sean Parker has been working on his The Screening Room project for the best part of 2016. That would provide a dedicated, encrypted media streaming box for around $150 (£120) and first-run movies for around $50 a rental.

It has industry backing, it is said, and is planned to launch in 2017.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments