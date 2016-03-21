Apple TV gets new voice and photo features in latest update

Apple has announced a new update to its Apple TV set top box. The new update, which will be available from today will bring with it a number of new features like Folders, as well as sort some of the complaints from the initial release last year.

Apple TV Voice updates

Apple has confirmed that the new tvOS update will add more voice search partners including NBC, Fox Now, Disney as well as the promise to bringing voice search to CBS, A&E and the History Channel.

Beyond voice search allowing you to search for things like movies or actors across a number of different apps, Apple has said Apple TV gets greater voice commands and controls across the platform.

Users will now be able to dictate to enter text on the screen for when users need to say user names or passwords, as well as adding Siri support for the App Store so you can voice search for apps.

Apple TV Photos updates

On the photos front, Apple has added both the ability to access all your iClould photo library photos rather that be limited to a set number, as currently is the case, and support for Live Photos if you've taken them on the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, or the new iPhone SE.