Voice dictation coming to Apple TV, you'll be able to speak your username and password

- tvOS 9.2 to add new features

- Bluetooth keyboard support too

- Likely to arrive in March

Apple will introduce voice dictation to its 2015 Apple TV set-top-boxes in the near future, with beta software users already getting that function.

The company has been trialling and adding new features to tvOS 9.2, which is hotly tipped to be announced or made available to Apple TV owners in March. Speculation suggests that Apple will be hosting a launch event in March, where a number of new products could be unveiled.

Apple TV owners can already use their remotes to access Siri for search functionality. However, on the third developer beta of tvOS 9.2, Apple has introduced the ability to dictate text and spell out user names and passwords.

It removes the hassle of using an on-screen keyboard.

READ: What to expect at Apple's 15 March event: iPhone 5SE, iPad Air 3 and more

Apple's tvOS 9.2 will also add support for separate Bluetooth keyboards - something owners of previous generation Apple TVs will already be familiar with.

There will also be App Store search through Siri and support for iCloud Photo Library and Live Photos - the motion images taken on iPhone 6s and 6s Plus handsets.

At present, Apple TV is running off tvOS 9.1.1. If you don't have that version, you should update or have your box set to download and install updates automatically.

READ: Apple TV review: Packed with potential

