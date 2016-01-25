  1. Home
New Apple TV: Here's how to finally get the Apple Podcasts app on your box

You can now use the new Apple TV to listen to people talk for hours.

When Apple released its more expensive, more powerful Apple TV late last year, the company for whatever reason didn't ready a new version of its podcast app for the set-top box - which is extremely odd, considering there's been a podcast app for the old Apple TV for like ever.

Well, none of that matters anymore, because Apple has released a software update for the new Apple TV. Dubbed tvOS 9.1.1, the update brings mostly minor bug fixes, but if you've been itching to queue up podcasts on the new Apple TV, you'll be glad to know the software includes Apple's own Podcasts app. That means you can go get it right now. Here's what you need to do:

New Apple TV: Get the 9.1.1 update

You can download the new 9.1.1 update over the air through the Settings app on the new Apple TV by going to System > Software Update.

If you have automatic software updates enabled, you will of course be automatically upgraded to the new 9.1.1 operating system. To enable this feature on the new Apple TV, go to Settings > System > Software Updates and turn on Automatically Update.

You can read more about how to update Apple TV via this Apple support page.

New Apple TV: Find the Podcasts app

The Podcasts app is a default app that can’t be removed.

The purple icon should appear on your new Apple TV homescreen as soon as you're done downloading tvOS 9.1.1. If you want to learn more about how to get other apps for the new Apple TV, see this Apple support page.

New Apple TV: Is that it?

Pretty much. The new version also fixes a few vulnerabilities and adds performance improvements, and you can read all about those patches via this Apple security page that describes the update. Oh, you should know that Apple is readying another, larger Apple TV update dubbed tvOS 9.2. It will bring Bluetooth keyboard support, folders, and an updated app switcher.

The 9.2 beta is going around now, but the final software for consumers is expected later this year.

