Apple TV gets BBC iPlayer at last
- iPlayer app arrives on new Apple TV
- Is designed around other Apple apps
- Siri content search doesn't include it yet
The BBC has finally released a dedicated iPlayer app for Apple TV, with the service now available to download on the fourth generation player from today.
All of the BBC iPlayer content is accessible from the new Apple TV but those used to the app's layout on other platforms might notice that it looks a bit different on the Apple device. It suits the general design aesthetic that Apple has established for many of the apps on the box, with a different home screen and top menu bar.
You can still access all the shows and films by channel though, with a dedicated menu serving each of the main BBC channels. That will be handy for when BBC Three becomes an online-only service from next year.
At present, Siri search doesn't seem to pick up content inside the BBC iPlayer app, like it does with Netflix and Apple's own iTunes service. Using voice search for "Doctor Who" brings up paid or subscription options for the latter two services, but not the equivalent programming on iPlayer.
However, there is a search feature from within iPlayer where you can find programmes through text input.
The BBC has launched the iPlayer app on the new Apple TV ahead of a packed Christmas TV schedule, with highlights including a two-part return of Idris Elba as Luther that starts tomorrow, Tuesday 15 December.
