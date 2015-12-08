You can now use Siri on Apple TV to control Apple Music

"Hey Siri, play Hello by Adele".

If you own an iOS device, such as an iPhone, you can ask Siri to play tunes from Apple Music. And now, starting today, if you own the latest Apple TV, you can do the same thing. Apple has released the first major update to the tvOS operating system, which powers the fourth-generation set-top box, and it includes Siri support for Apple's new music-streaming service.

This major update therefore adds the ability to control Apple Music on the Apple TV through Siri. The feature has been much-requested ever since the set-top box launched in October. Apple told Buzzfeed that the new device would add Siri support by the beginning of next year, but it appears the company wanted to quickly remedy the issue, because support is out early.

Siri for Apple Music on the Apple TV is supposed to work similarly to Siri for Apple Music on iOS devices. For instance, Apple previously explained that Siri support would include the following capabilities: "This means that using the Apple TV remote control, people will be able to say, 'Play Hotline Bling' or 'Play the newest Taylor Swift album,' and Siri will take it from there."

It is not yet clear if these voice capabilities are enabled in tvOS 9.1, the first major update to tvOS (though it is the second update overall). The software, which has been in testing since 3 November, also adds support for controlling an Apple TV through the iOS Remote app.

To update to the latest version of tvOS, go to the Settings channel, then look for the System section near the bottom. From there, go to Software Updates under Maintenance, then select Update Software, and Download and Install.

It will require a system restart to complete.