New Apple TV: When and where can you buy it?

The new Apple TV is finally on sale after it was announced back in September.

The company unveiled its latest set-top box during its iPhone 6S event. The new Apple TV (that's what it is called in order to differentiate it from past models) looks a lot like the last-generation Apple TV, but bigger.

It also runs a new operating system and features Siri-backed universal voice search, an app store with apps and games, and a touch- and motion-sensitive remote. If you're interested in learning more about this device, this feature will tell you everything you need to know.

We've included details about how much it costs in both the US and the UK, where you can buy it, and more.

To help you identify all the differences between the new Apple TV and the old model, we've pitted the two set-top boxes against each other. You can read our full feature on the differences between the two devices but clicking here.

For a quick run down however, our conclusion was: Shut up and take our money, Apple! The new Apple TV isn't drastically different in appearance from the old one, but it has many under-the-hood changes, software improvements that and a new Siri-controlled remote that makes the steeper price tag worth it.

In the UK, the new Apple TV costs £129 for the 32GB model and £169 for the 64GB version.

In the US, the new Apple TV costs $149 for the 32GB model and $199 for the 64GB version.

The new Apple TV will come not only with the actual set-top box, but also a Siri remote, a Lightning-to-USB cable, and a power cord lead, according to the Apple website. You will need to buy HDMI cables separately however.

The new Apple TV became available for preorder on 26 October but it is now available and ready to buy. You can order the new Apple TV from the UK Apple Store here and the US Apple Store here. Both offer free delivery.

Apple has said the new Apple TV will be dispatched within one business day.

In the US, the Apple TV is available in Apple retail stores from 30 October, with Best Buy and Target also having limited stock available.

Check out Pocket-lint's Apple TV hub for the latest developments. You will find our first impressions with the new Apple TV, along with a run down of what the box does and our full review will also be available soon.