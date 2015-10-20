Tim Cook reveals Apple TV release date and more: Here's what he said in his WSJD chat

Apple CEO Tim Cook was a guest at WSJD Live yesterday. The event organised by the Wall Street Journal's digital arm usually throws up some interesting quotes from tech industry figureheads, but Cook's was even more interesting than could be expected.

He spoke about Apple Music and its launch numbers, when the Apple TV might hit the market, what he thinks about cars today amid rumours that Apple might be considering its own vehicle in the future, and several other nuggets of interest.

We've rounded some of the best bits up for you.

The Apple boss believes that we are coming to the end of conventional linear TV and, putting all other media streamers and set-top-boxes aside, claims that the new Apple TV is "the foundation of the future of TV".

More interesting perhaps is that he revealed that the new Apple TV will be available for pre-order from Monday 26 October and will start to ship that Friday, the 30 October. In the States at least.

Although Apple Music clearly has some catching up to do when it comes to better established music streaming rivals, it has had a good start when it comes to turning trial subscribers into paying ones. Spotify might have more than 20 million paid subscribers, but it has been in existence for seven years.

Tim Cook revealed that Apple Music has already hit 6.5 million paid subscribers. There are another 8.5 million people still on the three-month free trial.

That's impressive stuff to be honest, although we're not quite in agreement with Cook that "it gives you a feeling there are no words in my vocabulary to describe". We have a few words for the bugs and annoying foibles we've encountered that are short and easy to remember.

Apple's CEO obviously didn't admit that Apple is looking to get into the car business, but he did say that the car industry is ripe for innovation. "We'll see what we do in the future. But I do think that industry is at an inflection point for massive change. Not just an evolutionary change," he said during the talks.

He believes that not only will there be change in mechanical things, including fuel consumption and even the type of engine utilised, software will be increasingly important going forward. Cook thinks that people want an "iPhone experience in their car".

He also believes that autonomous driving will be important going forward.

