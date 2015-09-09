If the new Apple TV and touchscreen remote look this good, we'll all want one

Apple is fully expected to unleash a new version of its Apple TV set-top-box during its "Hey Siri" press event in San Francisco today and there's one thing for certain, if it looks anything like the concept renders created by Martin Hajek, it will knock the socks off all competition.

Created in collaboration with Andrew Ambrosino, who designed a prospective user interface based on iOS 9 that we've already featured on Pocket-lint, the Apple TV conceived by Hajek shows a more rounded and flat design, as rumoured over the last few weeks. It also adopts a touchscreen remote, again as rumoured, that owes much of its style to iPod touch devices and the iPod nano.

Hajek also cleverly positions his rendered version in some of the pictures alongside the existing Apple TV, which has been the current model for more than three years. It shows what differences could be achieved if his concept design and the rumours that inspired it are close to the real thing.

One of the other interesting features on the remote, that the designer himself has speculated on, is a Touch ID fingerprint sensor. That would stop the kids from being able to watch inappropriate programming without your say so, without the need for a PIN code.

Hajek is well-known for his amazing iPhone and other Apple device renders, but we have to say that there are few he's devised that make us want to buy a device quite so much.

To find out how close his Apple TV is to the actual set-top-box join Pocket-lint from 6pm BST today as we bring you all the news and hands-ons from the Apple event live.

