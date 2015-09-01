Apple is considering making its own original TV shows and movies

Apple wants to become the next Netflix.

The iPhone maker, which is expected to finally unveil an updated version of its Apple TV set-top box during an event next month, is reportedly considering original programming. Like, it wants to produce TV shows and movies.

Apple has long been rumoured to be developing a subscription streaming service for Apple TV, so talk of original programming is not too far out of the realm of possibilities. Variety has claimed Apple plans to start hiring for a new development and production division within the next few months.

This original programming division would go into operation by next year, producing content that would not only rival content from Netflix but also Amazon Prime and other competing streaming services. Variety couldn't pinpoint whether Apple wants to produce TV shows or movies or both.

Apple has begun talking to Hollywood executives - while Eddy Cue, a senior vice president at Apple, seems to be overseeing everything. Although this is early-days stuff still, Apple already apparently made the bold move of trying to sign ex-Top Gear hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond.

Amazon ended up landing the trio instead. Still, if all this true, it suggests Apple is at least interested in making TV.