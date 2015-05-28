HBO Now is coming to Google Play, no longer an Apple exclusive

Three months after launching solely for Apple TV and iOS devices, HBO Now is finally ready to make its way to Google Play.

While speaking at Google I/O, Google's Sundar Pichai confirmed HBO planned to release a version of the HBO Now app for Android. The service, which costs $14.99 a month in order to provide access to HBO's entire TV and film catalogue, is likely still limited to the US however.

"You can watch your favourite shows - be it Game of Thrones, the upcoming True Detective season, or maybe your favourite episode of Silicon Valley," explained Pichai to I/O attendees, before coyly adding that he hopes "this moment" didn't end up in the Silicon Valley show.

Keep in mind Sky already has an exclusive agreement with HBO in the UK, so it's very unlikely that HBO Now will ever come to Apple devices or even Android devices in the UK, though HBO hasn't said anything specific yet about where HBO Now will eventually be available.

Tune into our Google I/O hub for more of the latest and breaking news from Google's conference. You can also read more about HBO Now in our review, in which we described the streaming service as a true cord-cutting experience.

Also, HBO Now isn't yet on Google Play. HBO said it is coming "this summer".

