Apple plans to take on the Netflixes of this world with its own streaming service.

According to numerous reports from the past few years, the company has been secretly tinkering away on a television service. It wants this upcoming service to showcase its original TV shows, much like Netflix does with its Netflix Originals. The streaming service, which is expected to be available in more than 100 countries, should launch sometime in the first half of 2019.

Here is the latest news on its progress.

Apple has been struggling for for many years - time and time again - to revamp the TV-watching experience, trying to ink deals with cable companies and movie studios. The first reports claimed Apple wanted to provide a cable bundle, or a set of standalone channel packages, for around $30 to $40 per month. It was reportedly difficult to negotiate with, and ultimately, its lofty goals were stalled.

More recently, Apple has shifted its focus to the tvOS App Store, so that the film and TV industry could directly offer their own services to customers via apps, though Apple retained control of the watching experience and overall user interface. It's also begun to follow in Netflix's footsteps, as well as Amazon and Hulu's, by pursuing original content, with over a dozen shows in the works.

The company is reportedly developing high-caliber shows like Westworld, investing over $1 billion throughout 2017 and 2018. Its first original television show, Planet of the Apps, which debuted in June 2017, features a Shark Tank-style format, pairing app developers with potential investors. Its second show, Carpool Karaoke: The Series, is based on the popular segment from The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Oddly, both of Apple's first shows premiered via Apple Music and are used to promote the music service. Though, in May 2018, Apple made one of the shows available for free through the TV app.

To head up its deep push into original content, Apple hired former Sony Pictures TV executives Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, who helped produce shows like Better Call Saul. Former Amazon Studios executive Morgan Wandell also joined Apple's team. They all report directly to Apple iTunes chief Eddy Cue, who said in February 2018 that Apple is "completely all in" on original content and that "money isn't an issue".

Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC’s Mad Money host Jim Cramer that Apple will announce new “services” in 2019. Cook didn’t say what type of services, and Cramer went on to ask Cook about healthcare and mobile payments. Still, this is notable because it follows a series of announcements from TV manufacturers revealing they are suddenly supporting Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

Such support means you will be able to cast content directly from your iPhone, iPad, and Mac to TVs. Plus, new TVs from Samsung will even support iTunes soon, letting you access your movies and TV shows there, too. If you link all these moves together, it'd be easy to assume Apple is laying the groundwork to launch a TV service that'll be accessible from its own devices and other hardware.

A delivery mechanism for Apple's original content remains unclear. The shows might be accessible through a subscription service in Apple's TV app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The app lets you browse content from over 100 video services. It's still not clear how Apple's original content will be positioned alongside this content from third-party video services.

But, if you look at the Amazon Prime Video app, it lets you access Amazon's own content with a Prime subscription. It also lets you subscribe to premium channels from third parties like HBO Now and Cinemax. Does Apple plan to offer a similar experience? We still don't know.

Apple is targeting a broad audience. It's reportedly avoiding content with nudity, raw language, and violence. It even had a dispute with Amazing Stories showrunner Bryan Fuller over its wishes to produce family-friendly content. It also shelved Vital Signs, a semi-autobiographical show about hip hop artist Dr. Dre, as Apple CEO Tim Cook was said to be "troubled" by scenes showing guns, sex, and drug use.

Apple has more than a dozen original television shows in the works. Here's a look at the full lineup so far:

Amazing Stories

Apple partnered with Amblin Television and NBC Universal TV to create new episodes of sci-fi series Amazing Stories, which originally ran on NBC from 1985 to 1987. Once Upon a Time' co-creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis are the executive producers and showrunners.

Untitled morning talk show drama

This will be a morning talk show drama starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell. The show is billed as an "inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning." Apple has inked a deal for two seasons of the show, which is untitled still.

Space drama

Apple picked up an untitled space drama developed by Ronald D. Moore, best known for the 2004 reboot of Battlestar Galactica. The show will "explore what would have happened if the global space race had never ended" and stars several actors including Joel Kinnaman

Are You Sleeping drama

Apple ordered 10 episodes of a drama called Are You Sleeping, based on a novel by Kathleen Barber. It explores how the reopening of a murder case affects the victim's daughter. It will star Octavia Spencer, known for Hidden Figures, and Aaron Paul from Breaking Bad.

Home docuseries

Home is a docuseries that explores extraordinary homes in the world. It sounds like MTV's Cribs meets Architectural Digest. Apple has ordered 10 one-hour episodes of the Home docuseries, which is produced by Matt Tynauer and Corey Reese of Altimeter Films.

See drama

See is an epic world-building drama that's set in the future. It's written by Steven Knight, known for Peaky Blinders and Francis Lawrence, known for The Hunger Games franchise, and will star Jason Momoa in the lead role of Baba Voss, a warrior, leader, and guardian.

You Think It, I'll Say It Comedy comedy

Apple ordered 10 episodes of a half-hour comedy show based on the You Think It, I'll Say It short story compliation by Curtis Sittenfeld, which "upends assumptions about class, relationships, and gender roles in a nation that feels both adrift and viscerally divided."

Untitled drama series from Damien Chazelle

Apple picked up a drama series from La La Land creator Damien Chazelle. He will write and direct every episode of the series.

Little America anthology

Little America will look at "the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring, and unexpected lives of immigrants in America". It's written by Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, known for The Big Sick, and Lee Eisenberg, who is known for his work on The Office.

Swagger drama

Swagger is a drama series based on the life of NBA star and Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant. Imagine Television, led by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, will produce it, alongside Kevin Durant's Thirty Five Media. Both Durant and Grazer will serve as executive producers.

M. Night Shyamalan thriller

Apple ordered a psychological thriller written by Tony Basgallop and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, who is best known for movies like Signs and Split. The first episode of the series will be directed by Shyamalan. Apple has ordered 10 episodes, and each one will be a half hour long.

Central Park animated musical

Central Park an animated TV series developed by Loren Bouchard, well-known for popular cartoon Bob's Burgers. It's actually a musical comedy about a family of caretakers who live in Central Park and end up saving both the park and the world. It stars Josh Gad, among others.

Isaac Asimov's Foundation

Apple is working on a TV series adaptation of the popular sci-fi series Foundation written by sci-fi author Isaac Asimov. It's about psychohistory expert Hari Seldon, who can predict the future and attempts to preserve humanity's knowledge ahead of the Empire's impending fall.

Emily Dickinson

Apple picked up a show about the life of famous American poet Emily Dickinson, set to be played by Hailee Steinfeld. It'll be a comedic look into Dickinson's world. Jane Krakowski, known for roles in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and 30 Rock, will also star as Emily's mother.

Little Voices dramedy

Little Voices is a half-hour dramedy from executive producers JJ Abrams and Sara Bareilles. It's described as a love letter to "the diverse musicality of New York," as it will explore the lives of several characters in their 20s as they try to find their "authentic voice."

Shantaram

Apple is working on a TV adaptation of Gregory David Roberts' 2003 novel Shantaram, which focuses on a character named Lin, a convict that escapes an Australian prison. American Hustle screenwriter Eric Warren Singer will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Hilde Lysiak drama

Apple ordered 10 episodes of a drama series about Hilde Lysiak, a child journalist who publishes a newspaper in her hometown in Pennsylvania. She unearths a cold case that everyone else in the town had attempted to bury. Child actress Brooklyn Price will star in the show.

Calls horror

Apple ordered an English-language adaptation of French series Calls. It's a short-form series that tells stories based on snippets of audio taken from real-life situations. Many episodes fall into the horror and mystery subgenres, and will likely use minimal visuals.

Pachinko

Apple secured the rights to create a TV show based on Min Jin Lee's novel Pachinko, which follows the lives of four generations of a poor Korean immigrant family in Japan staring in 1911. It will be written and produced by Soo Hugh, who is best known for The Killing.

Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day video game comedy

Apple has ordered a half-hour scripted comedy show created by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, who are best known for popular comedy show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The show is set in a video game development studio, and McElhenney will be one of the show's stars.

Losing Earth Climate Change Project

Apple purchased the rights to develop a New York Times Magazine story (Losing Earth: The Decade We Almost Stopped Climate Change). It covers the 10-year period from 1979 to 1989, hen "humanity settled the science of climate change and came surprisingly close to finding a solution."

Defending Jacob drama

Apple picked up drama series Defending Jacob, which will star Chris Evans, known for his roles in Captain America and The Avengers. It's a thriller based on William Landay's bestselling novel and covers the murder of a 14-year-old boy and his friend and suspect Jacob.

In addition to multiple TV shows, Apple has started acquiring the rights to select films.

The Elephant Queen

Apple acquired rights to The Elephant Queen, a documentary about an elephant matriarch who leads her herd to find a new watering hole.

Wolfwalkers

Wolfwalkers is an animated film from Cartoon Saloon. It is set in Ireland, where Robyn, an Irish girl, is trying to kill demonic, evil wolves until she meets a wild native girl, named Mebh, whose friendship helps her to discover and understand the world of the Wolfwalkers.

In addition to TV show and movies, Apple has inked a couple partnerships.

Oprah

Apple announced a multi-year production partnership with Oprah Winfrey in May 2018. It's teaming up with Oprah to create original programs that "embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world".

Sesame Workshop

Apple is partnering with Sesame Workshop to create different television shows for kids, including live-action, puppet, and animated shows.

According to a report from The Information, Apple's rumored television service will finally launch in the US in the first half of 2019, with a global expansion to follow later in the year. It will showcase Apple's original TV shows and will be available in more than 100 countries

According to The Information and CNBC, Apple's original content will be made available for free to Apple device owners. The subscription service might also be bundled with an Apple Music subscription and a digital magazine and news subscription.