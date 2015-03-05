HBO streaming service, HBO Now, should hit Apple TV with new Game of Thrones in April

HBO is reportedly in talks with Apple to make Apple TV one of its launch platforms for its highly anticipated stand-alone streaming service, HBO Now.

HBO Now is expected to debut in April with the new series of Game of Thrones. This comes from sources of International Business Times who are "familiar with the plans".

HBO is currently an over-the-top channel in the US meaning it must be paid for separately to any other cable or satellite TV deal. It does have the HBO Go app for online streaming but that's just another way for paid TV subscribers to watch, like Sky Go. HBO Now, like Sky's Now TV, will allow non-HBO subscribers to pay for an online-only streaming subscription.

HBO currently has a deal with Sky in the UK to air shows on its dedicated Sky Atlantic channel. Since HBO has always been paid for the quality of shows has been high but now with competition from the likes of Netflix and Amazon it's stepping into streaming too.

HBO Now will mean fans can subscribe directly for online access, rather than having to pay for a cable TV subscription. This is expected to cost $15 per month – without any mention of it moving outside of the US.

According to the sources HBO Now will work with partners to help get it into homes including Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation, Amazon and more.

Apple TV already offers HBO Go for HBO TV subscribers but may add a second app for HBO NOW allowing those users to subscribe online through Apple TV.

