36 actors who could play Steve Jobs now that Christian Bale has bailed

|
1/36 Variety
Let's be real: Daniel Day-Lewis is a damn chameleon. He can play anyone, at anytime. Give him the role of Steve Jobs, and Sony's film will be good as gold (or oil).
It's time to get over it.

Christian Bale isn't going to play Steve Jobs in Sony's upcoming biopic, because he doesn't think he was "right" for the role.

We all got excited over nothing. But instead of remaining furious at the film's screenwriter, Aaron Sorkin, who prematurely slipped Bale's name before negotiations were even started, we should look to the future.

Better yet: We should consider all the other marvelous actors who could still play Jobs.

Sorkin has publicly said his Jobs movie will be divided into three long scenes, with each scene focusing on notorious Apple product launches like the first Macintosh in 1984 and the 2001 debut of the iPod.

The film is being directed by Danny Boyle, and the whole thing will be based on the famous authorised biography by Walter Isaacson. Filming was expected to begin soon, though with the lead role still not filled, that seems highly doubtful now.

Although Bale, perhaps best known in more recent times as Batman, was the automatic choice to play Jobs, there are other actors in a certain age range that could fit the bill. Leonardo DiCaprio was previously tipped to play Jobs, after all.

In fact, we've rounded up 35 actors who might have what it takes to portray the late Apple chief. Some of them look like him, while others do not. But they all have terrific talent and just might be able to make up for the loss of Bale.

Check out all the candidates via the gallery below.

READ: Christian Bale doesn't think he is right for Steve Jobs role

