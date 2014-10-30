Seth Rogen might play Woz alongside Christian Bale in Steve Jobs movie

If you liked the pairing of Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street, than you'll love what's likely going down in Sony's upcoming Steve Jobs movie.

Both Variety and The Wrap have reported that Seth Rogen is being considered to play Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, opposite Christian Bale as Steve Jobs. The film is is being directed by Danny Boyle, and it is from a script by Aaron Sorkin. The whole thing is being based on the famous authorised biography by Walter Isaacson.

Rogen's experience in drama includes Take This Waltz and 50/50. Boyle allegedly wants Rogen however in an attempt to emulate the comedic on-screen magic that Hill and DiCaprio had in The Wolf of Wall Street, a film that was nominated for five Academy Awards such as Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor.

Christian Bale was the automatic choice to play Jobs in the eponymous biopic of the Apple CEO's life, according to Sorkin. He claimed earlier this month that the actor, perhaps best known in more recent times as Batman, didn't even have to audition, because Bale was the first name on a very short list. DiCaprio had been previously tipped for the role.

Sorkin, who also penned The Social Network, a film based on Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook, has publicly said his Jobs movie will be divided into three long scenes, with each scene focusing on notorious Apple product launches like the first Macintosh in 1984 and the 2001 debut of the iPod. Filming is expected to begin in the next couple of months.

It's further been reported that Jessica Chastain is being considered for a role too, though it's not yet clear who she might portray.

