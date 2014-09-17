Apple TV update adds flat icons, Beats Music, Family Sharing, and more

Apple has updated Apple TV, following the release of iOS 8 to the public.

The new software brings redesigned icons that look very much like the flatter icons Apple introduced in iOS 7. You will also notice the icons for Music, Computers, and TV shows have new colors and new on-screen fonts and just a less glossy appearance overall.

A developer beta of today's Apple TV update first revealed last month that Apple was working on new design changes. It didn't look like a very dramatic overhaul, and still doesn't, but some icons revealed more bright colours and fonts with the typeface Helvetica Neue. It's the same typeface used throughout iOS 7.

The new Apple TV update also includes support for features built into iOS 8 and OS X Yosemite, including Family Sharing and iCloud Photo Sharing. Family sharing lets up to six people with iTunes accounts use the same credit card to share apps, music, and movies, while iCloud Photo lets family members share photos and videos.

In addition, the latest update for Apple TV, which is limited to third-generation set-top boxes, introduced a new Beats Music channel. Keep in mind Apple acquired Beats earlier this year. You can use this channel to log into your Beats account and then listen to streaming music from the Apple TV, among other things.

You can go to General under Settings and then Software Update to grab the new Apple TV software at no cost, starting today.

READ: Apple TV beta brings iOS 7-style flat interface