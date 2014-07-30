  Updated Apple TV delayed until 2015 due to negotiation issues?

Do you want a newer version of the Apple TV? Oh well - it looks like you'll have to wait until 2015.

It has been a whle since Apple has updated its set-top box. And you know what that means...rumours galore. From a dedicated Game Store and built-in TV tuner to Chromecast-like design and Airport Express functionality, several reports have claimed to know what the fourth-generation Apple TV will include at launch. Speaking of launch, some reports have said it was supposed to land last March, and now another has asserted we must wait another year.

According to The Information, which cited unnamed person familiar with plans, Apple engineers who are currently developing the next-generation Apple TV have recently been told by Apple executives that the product will not launch in 2014, mostly due to ongoing negotiation issues with cable companies as well as Comcast's pending acquisition of Time Warner Cable.

Over the years, speculation has claimed that Apple once wanted to create a subscription television service that would replace standard cable packages, but then it was widely reported that Apple simply decided to work with cable companies. In fact, Apple was allegedly attempting to introduce its next Apple TV alongside a fancy content partnership with Time Warner Cable.

READ: Apple TV 2014 rumour round-up

As of February 2014, Apple was negotiating with Time Warner Cable on a deal involving more video content. It is unclear if the partnership would eliminate the need for an actual cable box that you’d otherwise rent and hook up to a coaxial cable, but if true, the next Apple TV could serve as an over-the-top box that requires an internet connection and no coaxial connection. Or maybe the deal simply involves a TWC TV app for Apple TV.

Either way, you might not get to see whatever Apple has in the works for your living room until next year.