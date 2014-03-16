  Steve Jobs told execs Apple won't release television set

Apple has long been believed to expand its influence in the living room with a full-fledged television set, capable of delivering content over the internet, instead of traditional cable.

However before his death, Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs had suggested Apple won't release an Apple TV set.

This is detailed in a book by former Wall Street Journal Apple reporter Yukari Iwatani Kane called "Haunted Empire: Apple After Steve Jobs". Business Insider got an early glimpse at the book, in which, Yukari details Jobs told the top 100 Apple executives the television set wouldn't be launched by Apple.

The top 100 meeting happened once a year. Jobs would tell his staffers a month before the event would occur, usually at a remote location, and they weren't to email from the meeting - even emails to other Apple employees.

At the 2010 meeting, where Jobs was quite sick according to the book, one executive asked about Apple's plans to release a television, given the abundance of rumours that had floated around.

Yukari says Jobs didn't hesitate with his answer. He said, "No."

The book says Jobs then added: "TV is a terrible business. They don't turn over and the margins suck."

That was in 2010, three years ago. Apple still hasn't released a television, even after being heavily tipped to do so by industry analysts and reporters.

It's not clear if the focus on the television changed at Apple after Jobs' passing, or if the company's efforts are going into the Apple TV set-top box instead.

Oddly enough, in the Walter Isaacson's biography, Jobs said he wanted "to create an integrated television set that is completely easy to use" and that he had finally cracked it.