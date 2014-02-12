  1. Home
New Apple TV with faster processor, upgraded UI, and TWC video content coming this year?

Apple wants to introduce a refreshed version of its Apple TV set-top box in April alongside a new video content partnership with US cable company Time Warner Cable, according to Bloomberg.

Apple is currently negotiating with cable providers and production companies such as Time Warner Cable, because it is hoping to launch a new Apple TV set-top box with more video content, the report notes. 

Citing two unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg claimed the new Apple TV would go on sale at Christmas if Apple can secure "new agreements with programming and distribution partners". 

But don't expect a completely overhauled set-top box. It will apparently still plug into a television set and may only feature a faster processor and upgraded interface. We've contacted Apple for a confirmation and will update when more information is known.

READ: Next-gen Apple TV could include built-in TV tuner, wireless router

Today's news follows a report from tech blog 9to5Mac that claimed Apple was also testing a built-in TV tuner within the next Apple TV. A built-in TV tuner would allow users to control their existing cable boxes with an Apple-designed UI layered on top. 

Other circulating rumours about the next Apple TV have included an integrated 802.11ac wireless router for a more stable streaming experience, Bluetooth controller options, a stronger focus on gaming, and the ability to download content from Apple's set-top box.

