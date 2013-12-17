Apple TV owners can now access Sky Sports through Now TV Day Pass

Sky's Now TV service has launched an application for Apple TV that allows owners of the media streaming box to access Sky Sports.

If there is a particular sporting event you want to watch, you can purchase a Sky Sports Now TV Day Pass through the app, which will unlock all six Sky Sports channels for 24 hours. A Day Pass costs £9.99 and although that might seem hefty in comparison to a monthly Sky Sports subscription through Sky, Virgin Media or other TV services, it's great for those who don't want a regular contract and really only want to watch a Formula One race or cricket Test match, for example.

The purchase is billed to a customer's iTunes account so will be cleared immediately. At present there is no word on whether Sky will also offer the other Now TV services through Apple TV. The Sky Movies and Entertainment passes would be popular among owners who cannot have a satellite dish or cable TV connection, but both are far closer in theme to the content offered by Apple itself.

"It’s been a busy year for Now TV as we continue to widen access to our top-quality content by launching on popular platforms our customers use." said Gidon Katz, director of Now TV. The Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass is perfect for sports fans with Apple TV who want the flexibility to choose which live events they want to watch from the comfort of their sofa."

The Now TV application is now available on the Apple TV homescreen.

