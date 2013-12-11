  1. Home
Apple TV adds apps for Bloomberg, Watch ABC, Crackle, and KORTV

Go ahead and fire up your Apple TV today, and you should quickly notice four colourful new boxes added to the main-screen menu.

As first noted by 9to5Mac, Apple has launched new apps for Apple TV. They're from Bloomberg, Watch ABC, Crackle and KORTV (for Koreans). What's most interesting is that Bloomberg will air news 24/7 and provide on-demand content through its Apple TV app.

Sony’s Crackle service offers various television shows and movies without any subscription cost, while Watch ABC features popular shows like the new Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Unfortunately, Watch ABC requires a subscription from a local service provider like AT&T, Charter or Comcast. As for KORTV, it offers Korean-based and video on-demand content.

READ: Apple TV adds Yahoo Screen and PBS apps, bringing shows like SNL

Apple is clearly still interested in its hobby device. After all, Apple TV users received new apps - Yahoo Screen and PBS - just last month. Of course, only US users had access. That's not too unusual though, because US-based content providers are rather strict about their offerings.

For instance, even with today's new additions, the ability to enjoy Apple TV in full often depends upon the country you live in and cable subscriptions. We've contacted Apple to see if today's Apple TV update is limited to the US, and we'll let you know when more information is available.

READ: Google Chromecast update adds support for Songza, Vevo, RealPlayerCloud

The addition of more Apple TV apps follows Google's announcement from earlier this week about new app support arriving from Chromecast. Although the two devices are different beasts entirely, they both allow and encourage streaming content from mobile devices to the television.

