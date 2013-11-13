  Apple plans updated Apple TV set-top box and not new television for 2014, says notable analyst

Rumours surrounding Apple's foray into the television space never cease, indicating Apple is hard at work behind closed doors or insiders within the industry are doing something wrong. Notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is chiming in Tuesday with his expectations for Apple's anticipated television plans.

When multiple sources are reporting something, we tend to feel better about a rumour. Backing up a report from NDP earlier this week, Kuo predicts Apple won't release a television set on to the market until 2015 or 2016. Apple is reportedly facing issues scoring necessary content that would give it a competitive advantage on the rest of the market. NDP said the same thing about content yesterday.

Then you have analyst Gene Munster, who said on Tuesday that Apple's television set will be released in 2014, alongside an iWatch. Munster has pegged an iTV launch for every year since 2011, and while on stage at Business Insider's Ignition conference, the analyst addressed this in a joking manner. So that's two-to-one on analyst predictions for 2015 vs 2014.

Kuo says in his report that for 2014, an updated Apple TV set-top box with faster hardware (Apple's new A7 processor) is on its way. As Apple secures more content deals for its television service, the updated set-top box seems very likely.