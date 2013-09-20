Apple TV 6.0 hits, bringing iTunes Radio, AirPlay From iCloud and more

Apple has just overhauled Apple TV with a software update that includes a few anticipated features to the set-top box.

Called Apple TV 6.0, the new firmware offers many improvements. Some of the headlining features are support for iTunes Radio and the ability to browse and purchase music from the iTunes Music Store. There's also AirPlay From iCloud, a new feature that enables people to play their content purchased from iTunes on other Apple TVs via Apple's AirPlay system.

Apple TV users can also sync podcasts across Apple devices and listen to them through the Apple TV, and they can view media added to iCloud Photos and Videos (which replaced Photo Stream). The user interface hasn't changed much and isn't flat-looking like iOS 7, though some will find satisfaction in being able to auto-update their Apple TV's software now.

The new Apple TV update has arrived just two days after Apple publicly released iTunes Radio and iOS 7, the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system. It also comes at a time when speculation about an Apple TV hardware refresh is ratcheting up.

To update your Apple TV to the current software version, power on Apple TV and select Settings > General > Update Software. Apple TV will check for an available update and prompt a download. Click Download Now to start the download process.