  Updated Apple TV could land as early as October

Apple has plans to release a new version of its Apple TV hardware next month, according to venture capitalist and TechCrunch columnist MG Siegler. No specifics about the hardware refresh were shared, but presumably Apple's new A7 processor will be included for faster content streaming.

Following Siegler's tweet about the news, 9to5mac adds that its sources have heard the same for an Apple TV refresh. The publication indicates that Apple is testing both a TV set and revamped set-top box internally. The latter sounds more likely for Apple to announce this year.

If Apple does decide to adds its new A7 processor to the Apple TV, perhaps 4K resolution output will be included. With new 4K TVs flooding the market, and Apple's new 4K supporting Mac Pro coming soon, it makes sense for Apple to accommodate such a resolution.

Additionally, 9to5mac reports Apple is testing Xbox Kinect-like motion sensors for future TV-related products, behind the closed doors of Cupertino. It's not clear if the motion sensors would be released in October.

Beyond hardware, Apple has plans for a refresh in the software currently found on the set-top box.

At any rate, details of Apple TV updates still remain relatively unclear. It would make sense for Apple to release the new Apple TV alongside a new full-sized iPad and iPad mini next month.