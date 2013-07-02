  Apple reportedly working to bring Time Warner Cable channels to Apple TV

In an effort to expand on its "hobby" device, Apple is working with popular US cable provider Time Warner Cable to bring direct access to channels via the Apple TV, according to Bloomberg. A joint announcement from both companies is reportedly due in the next few months, though neither company has confirmed the news.

There's no word on whether the Time Warner Cable channels will be live or DVR/on-demand content. A live experience would be a huge deal for the Apple TV platform, and it doesn't sound out of the question, as Time Warner Cable plans to bring 300-plus live television channels to the Xbox 360 in the near future.

Apple has slowly but steadily begun to beef up its Apple TV with content, as sales for the device broke past 13 million as of late-May. Last month, it added HBO GO, WatchESPN and Sky News content to the platform. Apple's Time Warner Cable push comes before the release of the Xbox One later this year, which has a slew of features to better the home entertainment experience.

To be on the Xbox's level, Apple would also need to add Verizon FiOS and Comcast's XFinity app for viewing live television. That doesn't sound out of the question, as Apple has now hired Pete Distad, Hulu's former senior vice-president of marketing and distribution, to lead content negotiations.

We've reached out for comment from Apple and will update if we hear back.