  Apple TV beta update includes iTunes Radio and Conference Room display mode

Apple has pushed its iTunes Radio service to Apple TV on Tuesday in a 5.4 software beta update.

Apple’s iTunes Radio will officially launch for the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV when iOS 7 releases later this year. However, the music service is already available for testing on iOS 7 devices and has now made its way to the Apple TV today. The move was originally announced earlier this month at WWDC in San Francisco.



Thanks to the new beta update for developers, Apple TV users can stream music from a standalone iTunes Radio app that appears on the main interface. Users will first notice the menus on iTunes Radio look similar to other apps on the device. iTunes Radio for Apple TV offers stations curated by Apple, as well as the ability to purchase songs through iTunes and create stations based on preferences.

Read: iTunes Radio takes on Spotify and Pandora

Aside from iTunes Radio, Apple TV users with the beta can access a Conference Room display mode that basically enables the sharing of content in meeting rooms. The display mode further provides on-screen instructions for how to connect iOS devices to the Apple TV with AirPlay. The update also adds customisation options for subtitle styles.

Apple TV's iTunes Radio is still in testing, so the company may adjust features before the final release this autumn on Macs and PCs via an iTunes update. Check out the YouTube videos below for in-depth, hands-on looks at iTunes Radio on Apple TV.