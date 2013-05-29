  1. Home
  TV
  TV news
  Apple TV news

Tim Cook at D11: Apple has 'grand vision' for TV experience

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday discussed Apple's view on the television market during an appearance at AllThingsD's D11 conference, where he also notably gave new sales figures for Apple TV.

"We've now sold over 13 million; about half of those in the last year," said Cook.

Cook explained that Apple TV had found many new customers in recent months and even improved the television experience in some ways, but there was still a long way to go, he noted. The Apple TV has continued to be a niche device for the company, as it is allegedly developing a rumoured television set slated for release in 2014. 

Earlier in the D11 interview, when host Walt Mossberg asked Cook if Apple had game-changing products coming down the pipeline, Cook confirmed that Apple has had some "incredible plans" in the works for a while.

Read: Apple iTV: Review of rumours, features, pictures and specs

Kara Swisher later went back to Cook's "incredible plans" comment, this time in regards to the television, and specifically asked Cook if Apple had a grand vision for the TV experience. Cook has said previously, when commenting on the future of Apple TV, that Apple would continue to "pull the string" to see where the set-top box takes them.

"There is a grand vision," Cook said to Swisher, but he would not clarify if Apple would do anything interesting on the subject in 2013. Instead, he simply added: "I'll make you a deal. You'll be the first person to see it."

