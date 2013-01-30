Updated Apple TV to feature minor component change

Following an FCC filing for an updated Apple TV with a smaller design, Apple has confirmed that the smaller design change isn't the case. Instead, the fourth-generation Apple TV will be upgraded only internally.

"We sometimes make component changes which require an updated model number for regulatory approval," Apple told The Verge. "The component changes we made don't affect product features and Apple TV customers will continue to have the same great user experience."

The filing seen below brought word of a slightly smaller design, at 93.78 square millimeters, down from the second and third-generation design.

Apple discounted the filing and says the upgrades will simply be internal. This was the case when the third generation Apple TV was updated last spring with 1080p capabilities and a speedier processor.

It's not clear what features the fourth-generation Apple TV may feature, but Apple's A5X processor would make sense to appear for an added speed boost.

A software update released to the current Apple TV this week gave another hint towards a spec bump for the device. It was found to support an unreleased AppleTV 3,2 model.

Over the years Apple has been rumoured to be creating a television set to take over the living room experience. Apple CEO Tim Cook wouldn't offer any comment on the rumours on the company's recent earnings call, but did drop sales figures for the current Apple TV available on the market. Apple announced that it sold 2 million Apple TVs during its fiscal Q1 2013, up 1.3 million from last quarter, and 60 per cent or 1.4 million year on year.

At this point, Apple TV fanatics may be sad to hear that a small update looks to be in store for now, instead of something a little more radical.

What features do you think Apple will include?