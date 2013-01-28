  1. Home
Apple TV updated with Bluetooth keyboard support and Up Next

Along with iOS 6.1 Apple has this afternoon released an update for its Apple TV, which includes Bluetooth keyboard support, Up Next, the ability to play purchased iTunes music from iCloud, and several stability fixes.

The Bluetooth keyboard support was previously found in a beta for the platform, allowing users to connect any Bluetooth keyboard to both the second and third-generation Apple TVs. This can make typing easier, but may be paving the way for something else. While this is pure speculation and guessing, it would make sense for Apple to add apps to the platform at some point. 

Along with bug fixes, Up Next came straight from iTunes 11 on to the Apple TV platform. Released last autumn, Up Next allows users to put songs in a playlist and order them the way they want them played. It's an interesting feature for the hardcore music listeners out in the crowd, who will also be happy to learn they can now browse and play purchased iTunes music directly from iCloud. 

Along with the second and third-generation Apple TV, 9to5mac spotted that the folks in Cupertino released the Apple TV update to an unannounced (AppleTV 3,2) version, as well. According to MacRumors, Apple is referring to a "J33I" model. The current 1080p Apple TV is codenamed "J33", so this could just be an international variant. 

The latest Apple TV update can be grabbed directly from the "Update" section within the general settings.

Will any of you be hooking up a Bluetooth keyboard?

