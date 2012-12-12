  Apple in iTV design stage, testing several HDTV set designs

Apple is reportedly testing several TV set designs in a view to building its own television. The manufacturer has been rumoured to be entering the HDTV market for some time now - well over 18 months - but sources say the project is one step closer to entering production.

The Wall Street Journal writes that "people familiar with the situation" said that component suppliers in Asia are working with Apple to test TV designs. There's no juicy data, but the "officials at some of Apple's suppliers" claim it will be a large-screen high definition display.

Apple's collaborators on the iTV are said to be Hon Hai Precision Industry, which also assembles the iPhone and iPad, and Sharp. "It isn't a formal project yet. It is still in the early stage of testing," said one of the sources to the WSJ.

Considering how rumours continue to persist about the Apple iTV, we can't help but think that there's no smoke without fire - no matter how many smoke machine manufacturers may disagree.

It will be interesting to see exactly what an Apple television may look like, although we suspect it won't be quite so literal as Hannspree's HANNSapple 55 TV. Even though we think it'll be missing a trick.

Do you believe Apple will enter the TV market? Let us know in the comments below...