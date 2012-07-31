  1. Home
How to get Hulu Plus in the UK, even though it is not available (Update: loophole closed)

UPDATE: And just like that they they've blocked access. Bummer. Still you can still use the same step up trick to access movies and TV shows via Apple's US iTunes Store. 

--

Hulu Plus isn't available in the UK - or it wasn't until a small update to the Apple TV meant that UK users could for the first time see what all the fuss is about in the US.

The service allows you to catch up on dozens of US shows like Alf, Master Chef, Prison Break, Desperate Housewives, The Finder, and countless other programmes you might never have heard of. It costs $7.99 a month and currently comes with a seven-day free trial so you can see what all the fuss is about.

how to get hulu plus in the uk even though it is not available update loophole closed image 2

The message you normally see from the UK

If you go to the website from the UK you'll be met with a notice that says the service isn't available, however if you use Apple's Apple TV you can bypass this with a couple of simple steps. Here's how:

What you need

- An Apple TV (UK model is fine)

- A US iTunes account

- A US iTunes gift certificate or US credit card

Step 1

Next time you are in the US buy a US iTunes Store gift card. If you're not going to the US any time soon, phone up one of your US friends and get them to buy you an iTunes Store gift card, scratch off the number and email it you.

With that redeem code, add the funds to your newly created US account. You can use a US credit card,  but it's a lot more faff. It doesn't matter how much cash you put into the account, but the more the better to save you having to do it over and over again on a regular basis. 

Step 2

Turn on your Apple TV, go to the Settings Panel, go to iTunes Store, and set your location to United States.

Step 3

Sign into your iTunes US account via the Apple TV. This, incidentally, also gives you access to the Apple iTunes Store in the US where you can buy and rent US movies before they launch in the UK. Handy.

Step 4

Return to the Apple TV homepage and click on the Hulu Plus icon. Say yes to wanting to start the seven-day trial, and enter your iTunes account details. It will create you a Hulu Plus account, as well as charge your iTunes account rather than your having to have a dedicated Hulu Plus account. Easy.

Step 5

You're done. Start watching American shows from the comfort of your lounge in Great Britain.

Tried it out yourself? Let us know how you get on in the comments below:

