  Apple will reveal revolutionary product within 8 months, says Philippe Starck

Stop what you’re doing and listen very carefully. That sound you can hear, that’s the Apple PR machine gently revving its engine.

According to reports the world should prepare itself for a “revolutionary” Apple product within the next eight months.

Designer Philippe Starck has told a French radio show that he has been working with the Cupertino giant on said “revolutionary” product and was even in discussions with Steve Jobs before the former CEO’s death.

“Indeed, there is a big project together which will be out in eight months,” said Starck, before adding that he was unable to go into further details because of Apple’s “religious cult of secrecy”.

A new iPhone perhaps? A Siri-powered television? The truth is, we don’t know – we did say Apple was only “gently revving” – but before his passing Jobs was said to be putting the finishing touches to an Apple TV.

Could it be that that was what he and Starck were discussing?

Expect that engine sound to get much louder during the next eight months.

UPDATE: Apple has issued a statement denying that Stark is working with the company, however reports on the Internet suggest that Stark was working with Steve Jobs on a super yacht.

UPDATE 2: A spokeswoman for Starck confirmed that the project involves a yacht that's being designed for Steve Jobs' family.

What do you think Apple's "revolutionary" product will be? Let us know.