  Apple TV 3 also tipped for 7 March reveal

Apple will launch a new Apple TV on 7 March alongside a new iPad 3, sources claim.

According to 9to5mac.com its sources have confirmed that Apple will be launching the Apple TV 3 at the event on the same day, bringing new features to the mix for the iPad 3 to take advantage of instantly

Just like the iPad 3, the new Apple TV is rumoured to include a faster processor, possibly a variation of the dual-core A5 chip expected to be used for the iPad 3.

Such a move could allow Apple to let users stream 1080p video instead of the present 720p offering, and ensure the Apple TV is powerful enough to take full advantage of the new streaming and mirroring capabilities of Mountain Lion that brings AirPlay mirroring to your Mac for the first time.

Other possibilities of tech inside, according to the rumours and the report, suggest that the Apple TV will get Bluetooth 4.0 support so users could add a remote control. Siri as already found in the iPhone 4S is also touted.

Giving the Apple TV more power and more features makes perfect sense, as it would also allow Apple to offer apps for the TV set-top box device. With the popularity of apps on the iPhone and iPad, having millions of apps available for your TV might just be what Steve Jobs was referring to when he had supposedly "cracked it".

Pocket-lint will be reporting live from the 7 March event, bringing you all the latest news, pictures, first impressions and much more as it happens.