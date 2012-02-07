  Apple iTV detailed by Best Buy

There is a saying that if you wish for something long enough it becomes true and that's probably what Best Buy is hoping for after it conducted a survey concerning the rumoured Apple iTV platform.

US tech site The Verge reported on a leak that saw the superstore supposedly having the inside track on the new Apple iTV and detailing it in a survey to some of its customers to see if they were interested. However, after being picked up by all and sundry, Best Buy has now admitted to Wired that it was a practice survey and no details were official.

"The customer survey was a routine offer effectiveness survey conducted by one of Best Buy’s research partners," the retailer told the US site. "Any brand reference was hypothetical. The survey is no longer available."

The Best Buy survey mentioned a 42-inch 1080p TV that runs iOS and has access to the App Store. iCloud support is mentioned as being on board, as is an iSight camera (for Skype though and not FaceTime, which sounds suspicious). The "dummy" survey mentions a price-tag of $1,499. Wishful thinking indeed and a price point that is treble what is currently on the market.

It's all a bit wishy-washy, we know. The Best Buy survey definitely reeks of a bit of a balls-up, creating unnecessary hype for a hypothetical device.

However, a new twist in the tale appeared on Tuesday, that Apple iTV prototypes are already in testing at Bell and Rogers in Canada - if you believe unnamed sources - suggesting someone else is wishing for the iTV to become a reality too.

According to the Canadian paper The Globe and Mail: "Rogers and Bell already have the product in their labs" due to the "wireless and broadband capabilities". The report also says that iTV will include Siri voice control as well as hand gestures, video chat, and an on-screen keyboard.

The trouble is, we know that here in Blighty, networks don't even get access to new iPhone models before the official Apple announcement so we're not convinced Canadian networks would be on board as of yet, for a brand new product category from Apple that hasn't even been acknowledged any further than a mention by Steve Jobs in a biography published after his death.

While it's not really clear what's real and what's not, one thing is for sure - those wishing for Apple TV to be become a reality are growing with pace.